Man identified after face mask falls off during robbery in Jamaica

A man who robbed a taxi driver on Sunday (June 6) was positively identified and later arrested after his face mask fell off during a tussle with the operator.

Reports from the Kendal Police are that about 7:15 a.m., the taxi operator picked up two male passengers along the roadway, one of which pulled a firearm and demanded money.

On reaching a section of the roadway, the driver lost control of the vehicle which crashed in a perimeter fence.

The men exited the vehicle and a tussle ensued, during which the face mask of one of the robbers fell off.

Minutes later the accused was nabbed after the matter was reported to the Police.

He was seen in another taxi leaving the area

20-year-old Antwan Lowe, otherwise called ‘Jay’, of Job Lane, Christiana in Manchester has been charged with Robbery with Aggravation and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.