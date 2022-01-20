Man injured in Rousseau Road drive-by shooting

A man was injured following a drive-by shooting which took place on Rousseau Road in St Andrew Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police source, the man was taken to hospital after the incident, which occurred in front of Wilso's Saloon sometime after 5:00 pm.

One female resident on the scene told the Jamaica Observer, “Mi a seh annuh gunshot true it sound like noise weh the bike or trailer truck mek.”

“A roun' four shot mi hear,” another woman added.

Up to press time, the Jamaica Constabulary Force Corporate Communications Unit was unable to provide information about the incident.