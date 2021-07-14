Man on the run for drug offenses nabbed hiding out at guest house in St Elizabeth

Police say a man that has been on the run for two years was found on Tuesday (July 13) hiding out at a guest house in Beacon district, St Elizabeth.

The man who has been identified as 54-year-old Lester Green was arrested along with 38-year-old Tamara Robinson, a businesswoman of Beacon district in the parish.

Green has been on the run for over two years after he allegedly committed a number of breaches under the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA).

He was reportedly found hiding in a room of the guest house. He was arrested on a warrant.

During the operation, which was carried out about 5:00 a.m., lawmen searched another room at the guest house that was occupied by Robinson and found 24 parcels containing ganja in her possession.

The drug weighs approximately 20 pounds and has an estimated street value of JMD 80,000.

Robinson, who was charged with Possession of Ganja and Dealing in Ganja is scheduled to appear before the St. Elizabeth Parish Court on Monday (July 26).

Green is scheduled to appear before the court on Wednesday.