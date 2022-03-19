Man shot dead at bar; two, including daughter, injured

WARSOP, Trelawny – The murder tally in the Trelawny Police Division has now reached 10, following the shooting death of a farmer Thursday night by gunmen at a bar.

Two others were injured during the shooting.

The deceased has been identified as Patrick Griffiths, also called “Culture”, who resided at Blind Lane, Warsop, Trelawny.

Police reported that about 10:30 pm on Thursday, Griffiths and his daughter were among patrons at a bar she operated in Warsop, Trelawny, when they were approached by two men armed with handguns.

Sensing the danger, the farmer attempted to block the door from the approaching gunmen who opened fire, hitting him in his chest and left arm.

He reportedly died on the spot.

As Griffiths' daughter ran at the orders of the gunmen, they opened fire, hitting her in an arm. A man who was outside was shot in the leg by the gunmen.

The gunmen escaped on foot with an undetermined sum of money and bottles of liquor they robbed from the bar.

The two injured people were taken to hospital where they were admitted.

The killing of the farmer brings the murder tally to 10 in the parish since the start of the year, seven more than the three recorded over the corresponding period last year.

The police reported that 17 murders were reported in the parish for the entire 2021, which were six less than the 23 recorded in the previous year.

Trelawny, which tallied the second-lowest number of murders across the 19 police divisions last year, was edged out by the parish of Portland, which ended the year on 15.

Police are also probing another armed robbery in the parish earlier on Thursday, during which a truck driver was held up and robbed of his truck and other personal items.

According to the police, about 2:00 pm a 61- year-old truck driver was hired by a man to transport building material from Falmouth to Perth Town in the parish.

He collected the goods and was accompanied by the man who contracted his service to Peth Town. While unloading the goods the truck driver was pounced on by two armed men, who were assisted by the man who had given the truck driver delivery job.

The gunmen took the truck key, cash amounting to $10,000 and a Samsung J2 cellphone, valued at $20,000, from the truck driver. The man who hired the driver was given key for the 2005 white Isuzu motor truck, registered 5578 CN, valued at $2.95 million, which he drove away.

The driver was left with the two gunmen who kept him hostage for about two hours before leaving the area.

— Horace Hinds