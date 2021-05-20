Man shot dead day before planned visit to see firstborn

THIRTY-YEAR-OLD Franze Boothe, alias Cheese, of Franklyn Town, Kingston, had exciting plans to see, for the first time, his son who was born prematurely two weeks ago. But on Monday, a day before Franze had planned to meet his first child who had been in intensive care unit (ICU), he was chased by two men aboard a motorcycle and was shot multiple times. He died on the scene.

“... He was actually going to see the baby the next day [which was his day off] for the first time because the baby was still in intensive care because he can't breathe on his own,” his sister, Francine Boothe, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Francine, who described her bother as “easygoing”, said she received the devastating news from a police officer shortly after her brother was murdered.

“I am currently working from home, so I was actually working when I got the call. The officer said he had some bad news for me. I was like what is that? He said my brother's name and asked me if I know the person. I said 'Yes' and he said, 'He was just shot and killed on Liverpool Street in Allman Town',” she said.

According to the police, about 4:00 pm on Monday, Franze, a porter at the Bustamante Hospital for Children, was riding a motor bike when he was attacked by two men aboard a motorcycle. The men opened gunfire at him and in an effort to elude his attackers he turned onto Liverpool Street, and ran into a premises where the men followed and continued firing at him.

“He received gunshot wounds to the upper back and collapsed and died on the spot. The shooters made good their escape, leaving behind a grey helmet. Five nine mm live rounds, two nine mm spent casings, one blood sample and one swab sample from a bike helmet were retrieved from the scene,” police said.

Francine, Franze's younger sister, told the Observer that it is a hard blow for the family. “We all took the news very hard as a family, but we are coping,” she said.

“He's my older brother. There are four of us but he is the oldest. As a family, we are trying to be there for each other and to support each other,” she said. “We live the same place [and] the last conversation I had with him was on Sunday. We share the same Internet [service], so we usually just pool together and pay the bill. So, he was supposed to give me some money the morning I saw him. I was going towards him for the money and he said he didn't have any money on him and he will let me get it soon. That was the last conversation we had,” she recalled.

Added Francine: “He was a really cool, easygoing youth. He is very caring towards his friends and family. He is always eager to help out his friends and family.”

The Kingston Eastern Police Division, up to May 19, recorded 28 murders, an increase of 56 per cent, when compared to the corresponding period last year. There have also been 30 shootings in the divisions so far this year, 14 more than the corresponding period last year.