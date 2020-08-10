Man spends US$1.5 million on gold mask

So while coronavirus continues to wreak havoc throughout the world; forcing millions to be unemployed, hospitals scrambling for resources, and leaving the poor even more disadvantaged, one man is spending US$1.5 million on a face mask he probably won’t even be able to wear.

The mask is being built by an Israeli jeweller – Yvel company. The 18-carat white gold mask will be decorated with 3,600 white and black diamonds and fitted with top-rated N99 filters at the request of the buyer.

Designer and owner of the company, Isaac Levy said the buyer, an unnamed Chinese businessman living in the United States, had only two demands: that it be completed by the end of the year, and that it be the priciest in the world.

The mask is 270 grams (over half a pound) which is nearly 100 times that of a typical surgical mask so it’s highly unlikely that it will be practical to wear.

In an interview at his factory near Jerusalem, Levy showed off several masks, covered in diamonds. One gold plate had a hole for the filter.

“Money maybe doesn’t buy everything, but if it can buy a very expensive COVID-19 mask and the guy wants to wear it and walk around and get the attention, he should be happy with that,” he said.