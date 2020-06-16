Man taken into custody following death of BLM activist

Man taken into custody following death of BLM activistTuesday, June 16, 2020
|
A
Florida man has been taken in custody following the death of a Black Lives
Matter (BLM) activist and a 75-year-old woman.
According to the Tallahassee Police, the suspect has been identified as 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr.
“At approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday, June 13th, TPD investigators arrived in the 2100 block of Monday Road in the course of a follow-up investigation in a missing person case. During the investigation, two deceased people were located in the area,” read a statement from police.
“As the investigation continued, investigators developed a suspect. The suspect is now in custody and no more information is available at this time. The deaths are being investigated as homicides and have been turned over to TPD’s Violent Crime Unit. The investigation is ongoing and currently, there are no more details available,” added the police in the statement.
Nineteen-year-old Oluwatoyin ‘Toyin’ Salau and 75-year-old Victoria Sims were found dead in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday (June 13)
Salau and Sims are reported to have met after recent protests over justice for black lives.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy