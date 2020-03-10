Man who escaped COVID-19 quarantine centre found in Waltham Park area

Police on Tuesday (March 10) confirmed that a St Mary man who escaped from a coronavirus quarantine centre in Kingston is now back in custody.

According to reports from the police, 27-year-old Kemar Bailey, who arrived in the island on Saturday, escaped from the centre after he was allowed to collect a bag from a relative at the gate of the facility.

The police say while collecting the bag, he jumped into a white Tiida motor car which sped off with him.

Reports are that police received information early Tuesday that Bailey was at a location in the Waltham Park area of St Andrew and conducted an operation. He was held in the company of a female.

Bailey is now back in quarantine after he was picked up by the police and a team from the Ministry of Health.