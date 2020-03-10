Man who escaped COVID-19 quarantine centre found in Waltham Park area

Man who escaped COVID-19 quarantine centre found in Waltham Park areaTuesday, March 10, 2020
|
Police on Tuesday (March 10) confirmed that a St Mary man who escaped from a coronavirus quarantine centre in Kingston is now back in custody.
According to reports from the police, 27-year-old Kemar Bailey, who arrived in the island on Saturday, escaped from the centre after he was allowed to collect a bag from a relative at the gate of the facility.
The police say while collecting the bag, he jumped into a white Tiida motor car which sped off with him.
Reports are that police received information early Tuesday that Bailey was at a location in the Waltham Park area of St Andrew and conducted an operation. He was held in the company of a female.
Bailey is now back in quarantine after he was picked up by the police and a team from the Ministry of Health.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy