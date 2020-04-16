Man who fled quarantine facility charged

Man who fled quarantine facility chargedThursday, April 16, 2020
|
The St Mary man who fled a coronavirus quarantine centre in St Andrew in March has been charged.
Kemar Bailey, 27, has been charged with unlawfully omitting to carry out a lawful condition and leaving a place being used for observation and isolation of persons. Both offences fall under the Quarantine Act.
The 27-year-old man was charged by way of summons late last month and is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on June 25.
Bailey arrived in the island on March 7 and by March 9—a day before the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Jamaica—Bailey was placed at the quarantine centre in St Andrew.
It’s reported that he requested and received permission to collect personal items at the entrance to the quarantine facility. While in the process of doing so, he jumped into a white Nissan Tiida motorcar which sped away with him. Bailey was apprehended hours later in the Waltham Park Road area of St Andrew in the company of a female.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy