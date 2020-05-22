Man who spat on officers and threathen to spread coronavirus charged

BUZZ Fam, do you remember the meme that was going around about faking coronavirus infection to avoid getting arrested? Well, someone went into the real world and tried it, and has now being charged with federal terrorism.

The man, 31-yeas-old James Jamal Curry from Florida in the US, was accused of coughing and spitting at police officers while claiming to be infected with the coronavirus.

Reports are that St Petersburg police officers responded to a domestic violence call involving Curry on March 27, according to court documents.

During his arrest, Curry declared that he was infected with COVID-19 and coughed on an officerâ€™s arm, police said.

Curry bonded out of jail the following day, and police were later called to the same residence where Curry had been arrested a day earlier.

During his second arrest, Curry spit on an officer multiple times, hitting the inside of her mouth with blood-filled saliva, prosecutors said.

Curry again claimed to have the coronavirus, laughed and announced that he was spreading the virus around.

Law enforcement obtained a warrant to test Curry for COVID-19, and the result was negative.

A federal grand jury in Tampa returned an indictment Wednesday charging Curry, with perpetrating a biological weapon hoax, according to court records.

If convicted of this crime, he faces up to five years in prison.