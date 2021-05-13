Man, wife shot dead in Portland

MANCHIONEAL, Portland — Linval “Natty Cowhead” Lindsay, 55, and his wife Annette “Plummy” Carby-Lindsay, 60, were yesterday shot and killed at their their home in the quiet district of Barracks, overlooking the fishing bay of Manchioneal.

The man, who received received several shots, was found outside of the house, while his wife's body was seen under a bed. They had been married for five years.

Their killing brought to four the number of people murdered in Portland this year.

There were tears and screams from family members, friends and neighbours as undertakers from Michael's Funeral Home drove out the community with bodies of the two residents.

Latoya Allen, Annette's daughter, said: “I wasn't here but I was told that she got shot and was found under the bed; it's like she was hiding. She would be 61 in June and has four children and five grandchildren. As family we are not taking it good as we are shocked; we did not expect this. Our mother was jovial and loving” she said.

“... I am actually living in St Thomas and this morning I got a call from my cousin, who lives at Long Road, saying that she heard that they shoot my brother. I called someone in Manchioneal and I was told that it is true so I came down. When I came and I asked where it happened I was told by a young man the two bodies are in the van and they just show me him in the [body] bag. He was a jovial person and loved to give jokes. He does casual work and anybody calls him he works for as long as you going to pay him,” said Linval's sister Angella Lindsay.

“I last saw him over a year now and when he comes by he spends like one, two months with me and do anything I have to do. Everybody loves him. I didn't expect this at all. I last spoke with him last month and he said, 'I am going to come and look for you', and I told him I have some work for you to do. I told him you must come man and him say, 'Yes man' and I didn't hear from him again. This morning I hear that they kill him. I am shocked,” she said.

Police were unable to give a motive for the killing of the two, but a resident claimed that he was recently involved in a dispute about payment for work done.

The Portland CIB is carrying out investigation into the double murder.