Managing mortgages in retirement

MORE pre-retirees plan on taking their mortgages with them into retirement. In Jamaica you have up to 40 years to repay an NHT mortgage. Therefore, if you were given a mortgage at age 30, your mortgage would expire at age 70. Some mortgage companies give up to 35 years to repay mortgages, but with retirement age now age 65, you can expect to have your mortgages with you in retirement.

Should your mortgage retire with you?

A number of factors need to be considered when contemplating paying off your mortgage prior to retirement. Always seek to look at the long-term impact. If monthly mortgage payments are not onerous, then you probably should continue making those payments while in retirement. Funds used to pay off mortgages early could be better served in a diversified fund to provide retirement income. Seniors who access their pension lump sum can reduce monthly payments by paying down on their principal and restructuring their mortgages to an amount that will be manageable in retirement. Careful thought is needed in the process as funds will be required for emergency purposes, as well as supplementing pension income.

NHT mortgages

Some seniors can access a 10-year NHT mortgage at age 60. The mortgage is insured, therefore, if death occurs the property is paid off. For joint mortgages, should either of the mortgagors die early the property passes to the surviving mortgagor debt-free. Members of the Diaspora are also eligible for a mortgage with the NHT.

Mortgage survey

According to a retirement and mortgage survey by mortgage banker American Financing, 44 per cent of Americans, age 60-70, have a mortgage in retirement. It has been the custom for homeowners to seek to pay off mortgages prior to retirement. Regardless of geographical location, managing mortgage payments and proper planning prior to retirement provide more options for seniors to make mortgage payments while in retirement and still live comfortably. Retirement planning is very important, especially during the pre-retirement years. A competent and certified financial advisor can assist in the decision-making process.

Self-employed and business owners

The decision to pay off mortgages prior to retirement is based on one's circumstances. Self-employed people, such as lecturers, consultants and business owners, may still earn substantial income in retirement. This means mortgage payments would not be a deterrent to them as mortgage payments are affordable. Business owners who have a succession plan in place may consider generational mortgages for commercial properties.

Real estate can be a significant source of income for seniors, whether from property rental or sale. Income generated from real estate can be used to make monthly mortgage payments as well as for short-term and long-term investments. Managing mortgages in retirement is important to one's peace of mind. After all, it is the time that you “enjoy working at living, rather than living at work”.

Grace G McLean is a financial advisor for BPM Financial Limited. Contact her at: gmclean@bpmfinancial or via the website: www.bpmfinancial.com. She is also a podcaster for Living Above Self and can be contacted via email at: livingaboveself@gmail.com