Manchester cabbie in hot water after colleague injured

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — A taxi operator was yesterday taken into police custody after allegedly battering another cabbie during a dispute near Mandeville Regional Hospital.

The injured taxi driver remains hospitalised in stable condition following the mid-morning incident, which was captured on video and shared on social media.

Commenting on the incident, Dr Clifton Reid, chairman of the Manchester Peace Coalition, said, in some disputes, people fight over “nonsense”.

“As a society we have had problems settling disputes. We are a violent society, and a lot of times the things over which we are fighting are ridiculous. Family members fighting each other over some nonsense,” he said.

“There have been stories of people fighting over pennies, so what is lacking is effective ways of defusing tension and people developing the skills to deal maturely with their differences of opinion,” Dr Reid added.

There, reportedly, bean an ongoing dispute between the taxi operators who transport passengers from the Mandeville town centre to the hospital.

“You see when the one weh inna the hospital come this morning, him load [the taxi] right here suh and him go up the road and come back. Him was washing him car wheels when the other one [taxi operator] come a provoke him, and a from deh suh the argument start,” a vendor, who asked not to be identified, claimed.

“All the while [name omitted] come yah come provoke him,” the vendor alleged.

Acting head of the Manchester police Superintendent Lloyd Darby said the incident happened shortly after 10:00 am. He dismissed a rumour that one of the taxi operators had died.

“He's not dead, but he is unresponsive at the hospital. The other man is in custody,” said Superintendent Darby.

An almost three-minute-long video of the incident went viral yesterday.

It shows a man using an object in a forceful manner as people can be heard screaming in the background.

Two taxis are seen parked parallel to each other, with the man who had been seen with the object entering the driver's side of one of the motor vehicles.

A crowd converged on the scene and the man with the object was removed from the vehicle.

— Kasey Williams