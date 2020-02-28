Manchester City officially appeals ban

Manchester City have officially commenced an appeal to overturn its two-year Champions League ban by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed that it has registered an appeal from Manchester City, the reigning English Premier League champions.

The club was found guilty earlier this month by UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play rules and failing to cooperate with its investigation. The club was then slapped with a €30m (£25m) fine along with the two-year European ban.

City has maintained their innocence and insisted that they will prove UEFA’s findings wrong.

CAS has confirmed the appeal has been submitted and released an official statement on Wednesday.