Manchester councillor appeals for information on missing 75-year-old man

PORUS, Manchester – Councillor for the Bellefield Division in Manchester Central Mario Mitchell is appealing for anyone with information on the whereabouts of 75-year-old Norman Carter to contact the police.

“Anyone who has any information can call any police station or even a justice of the peace or community leaders. He could be anywhere as he has been missing for weeks,” said Mitchell, who represents the Opposition People's National Party (PNP).

The elderly man has been missing for more than two months.

Mitchell said there has been an outpouring of concern from members of the Clark's Town community in Porus where Carter lived.

“I want to make a special appeal to members of the public to be on the lookout for him. He is an elderly man and there may be concerns about his health,” said Mitchell.

“We are hoping that he can return safely,” he added.

Head of the Manchester Police, Superintendent Gary Francis told the Jamaica Observer that the case was still active but said the police have no leads into the elderly man's disappearance.

Mitchell said he thought the case was solved following two publications of Carter's disappearance by the newspaper.

“I had shared [that he was missing] on social media when I saw it (story) but I haven't heard anything since that, so I figured it was solved,” said Mitchell

“We want to make a special appeal to people who might see him on the road, and also to ensure that they try to assist where possible,” he added.

Howard Carter, son of the elderly man, said nothing has changed since he last saw his father on March 9.

He is frustrated at the response of the police to the case.

“It has been over two months now and nothing all now. I don't like how the police have been dealing with it. They make it look like is a man tek weh wan goat and that's it. A so dem a handle the case like is an animal dead or got stolen,” he said.

He is still questioning the whereabouts of a man who allegedly made arrangements with his father to sell him zinc acquired from a poultry farm.

The man is said to have told the police that he's a computer technician and does not work at a poultry farm.

The younger Carter alleged that no money was refunded although it is said that the man had actually refunded the 75-year-old his money paid for the zinc.

— Kasey Williams