Manchester custos launches Beliefs, Values and Attitudes initiative

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Custos of Manchester Garfield Green says as of Thursday schools in this south-central parish are set to benefit from the launch of the 'Beliefs, Values and Attitudes' (BVA) programme.

“We are promoting patriotism in our schools, social responsibilities amongst the youth,” he said on Wednesday.

The BVA programme is aimed at facilitating attitudinal change and social revitalisation.

Green said Porus Infant School will be the first institution to benefit from the formation of a uniformed group through the programme.

“We will also be launching a uniformed group because we think it is the best day for us to do it,” he said.

“We believe that the uniformed groups can help to instill discipline within our young people, so we will be launching the Girls' Brigade at that school. We have formed a partnership with cadets, scouts (among other groups). We will be working with them [in] going across the entire parish with the programme. Where we don't have a uniformed group, we will seek to launch one,” he said.

He added that as part of Jamaica Day celebrations in schools the national flag will be raised and flown at Porus Infant School all day Friday.

