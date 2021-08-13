Manchester Municipal Corporation ramping up enforcement

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — After an almost two-month grace period, the Manchester Municipal Corporation has ramped up its enforcement efforts to clamp down on various breaches.

Deputy mayor of Mandeville and councillor of the Mile Gully Division Rohan Kennedy told the Jamaica Observer that six enforcement notices will be served next Monday.

“From January we have served over 30 stop [order] notices and in terms of enforcement activity, come Monday we will be serving six enforcement notices. What we do first is to [serve] the stop order, if they don't obey you go to enforcement,” he explained.

“Those would have been out of the over 30 that we have served so far, and they haven't complied,” he added.

He said the enforcement “would be for various things [like] building breaches and subdivisions”.

The long-standing problem of schemes and subdivisions being unregulated with unapproved development and breaches will also be addressed.

“The other thing we will be doing for August [will be] an audit of the residential subdivisions in Mandeville. We are going to audit and check for breach development,” said Kennedy.

The local municipality in recent months published an enforcement notice warning of action to be taken against those found in breach.

The enforcement notice stated that action will be taken against the following activities: building construction and subdivision development without approval; storage of building materials along parochial roadways; erection of billboards/advertisement signs without approval; operation of car marts without the relevant permits; encroachment of roadside garages/mechanic shops on parochial road; breaches of the residential covenants and the towns limits regulations (that is animal rearing and operating commercial activities in residential areas); dumping in waterways, gullies and open lots without the necessary approvals/permits.

Meanwhile, residents of Marshall's Pen, a community north-west of Mandeville town centre, have reiterated that action needs to be taken against the operator of a roadside garage in the community.

“The parish council needs to communicate with us since they have made the commitment of enforcement, they should realise that people are nudging them to take action,” said president of the Marshall's Pen Citizen's Association Elroy Ricketts.

Kennedy has promised to dispatch a team from the municipal corporation to investigate the roadside garage in the area.