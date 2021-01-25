Manchester placed under tighter curfew amid COVID increase

Effective today, Manchester has been

placed under a tighter curfew amid a sharp increase in its coronavirus cases.

The curfew will run for a period of two weeks, ending Monday, February 8, 2021. Curfew hours for the parish will now be 7:00 pm to 5:00 am daily.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, during virtual briefing a short while ago. He said the measure was required due to the growing numbers within the parish and people flouting coronavirus protocols.

Under the new curfew, public transportation authorised by the Transport Authority Act will be allowed to operate between 4:00 am and 8:00 pm with no passengers being transported between the hours of 4:00 am and 5:00 am and 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

Additionally, gatherings in a public places should not exceed 10 peopke and markets and vending in public arcades and public transportation centres are only allowed during the hours of 6:00 am and 6:00 pm.

Tufton said there will be discussions and monitoring to determine whether schools conducting face-to-face classes will be allowed to continue.