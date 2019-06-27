Manchester police investigating schoolboy at centre of viral video

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The Manchester police have launched an investigation into an incident captured on video showing a male student physically abusing a female student at a prominent high school in the parish last week Wednesday.

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the male student using both hands to repeatedly slap the female in the face while under a tree on the compound, in full view of other students.

The female student attempted to escape from the schoolboy, who at one point grabbed her by the hand.

As he threw the blows, the schoolboy could be heard saying, “Yuh nuh si mi? Don't diss me! Dat mi a tell yuh! Don't diss mi!”

The video ended with the schoolgirl holding her face in pain.

Head of the Manchester police Superintendent Wayne Cameron, in an interview with the Jamaica Observer, said the police intend to arrest the schoolboy.

“We have already gotten statements in this particular incident. We have been making significant strides. We intend to find that youngster and arrest him,” Cameron said.

He said, too, that the police will also be investigating the approach taken by the school to treat with the incident.

“We are going to look exactly at what transpired in that school and what measures were taken by the persons responsible at that school to protect that young female at that particular time,” he said.

— Kasey Williams