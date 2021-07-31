Manchester police monitoring entertainment events

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Police here say they are closely monitoring entertainment events being hosted in the parish following Prime Minister Andrew Holness's announcement of adjusted curfew hours on Monday.

“We have adjusted our times, now we ask that any event that is being promoted ends at 6:30 pm to give the patrons and the promoters time to comply with the law… We ask the people to close an hour and a half before the curfew time,” head of the Manchester police, Acting Superintendent Lloyd Darby, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“We are getting events on weekdays which was not the norm before COVID, most events were on the weekend,” he added.

The new curfew hours are Mondays to Saturdays from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am and 3:00 pm to 5:00 am on Sundays and public holidays.

Darby is urging the public to adhere to the measures, so that the police can focus on crime-fighting.

“We continue to police according to the regulations, the [number] of persons at the event and as it relates to open spaces and events being held in enclosed spaces,” he said.

“We just want the citizens to comply with the law. We continue to have crime and crime reduction as a priority, so we want the good citizens to comply with the law and don't let us have to spend too much time policing them when we want to keep them safe from crime… We want the citizens to know that the restrictions which have been put in place are for their own good,” he added.

— Kasey Williams