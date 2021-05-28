Manchester police name wanted man, 23 persons of interest

Manchester police name wanted man, 23 persons of interestFriday, May 28, 2021
BY KASEY WILLIAMS
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Police here have listed one man as wanted and 23 others as persons of interest in relation to criminal activity in the community of Comfort near Royal Flat.
The community has been on edge following two shootings last week, one which resulted in the death of 43-year-old mechanic Shawn Pryce.
Head of the Manchester police Superintendent Gary Francis made an appeal for the men to turn themselves in to the police.
“There are a number of people who we have an interest to talk with. There are some persons who are of interest in the recent flare-up of incidents, and others we need to talk to in relation to some other criminal activity happening in the area. This is an appeal for them to come in,” he told journalists Thursday afternoon during a walk-through of the community.
The police named Christopher Silent as the man who is wanted by the Financial Investigations Division.
The 23 men named as persons of interest are:
• Romario Ellis, otherwise called Fudgie;
• a man known as Jimroy;
• Akeem otherwise called Rustie;
• Chevon Mullings;
• Richard Miller, otherwise called Ricky;
• Kimoy Thomas;
• Omar Henry;
• Jermaine Rowe;
• Radjney Parker, otherwise called Sky Man;
• Jahner Mahoney;
• Bruce Campbell;
• Tafiry Campbell, otherwise called Mousey;
• Dwight Henry, otherwise called Tweety Bird;
• Dennis King, otherwise called Crackers;
• Raheem, otherwise called Rustie;
• Donald Scott, otherwise called Douglas or Webba;
• A man known only as Kenny;
• A man known only as Pim Pim;
• A man known only as Westman;
• A man known only as Little D;
• A man known only as Jay;
• A man known only Ginga Webba; and
• Marlon Thomas, otherwise called Mat.
Superintendent Francis urged those listed to turn themselves in to the Mandeville Police Station.
“It is always better for you to come in and have a discussion with us, because it poses far less risk to everybody,” he said.
Francis also warned people to desist from hosting illegal parties and gatherings.
Twenty-four people were Thursday afternoon prosecuted for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) in the community.
“The only person that can permit a party in this parish is the commanding officer, and no party is being permitted, given the DRMA,” said Francis.
