Manchester resident wins $2.1m through Izizzi 4Play

After months of diligently purchasing the same four numbers in the Izizzi 4Play lottery, one lucky Manchester resident and his family are celebrating a big win of $2.1 million.

Kevin Williams, the owner of Kello's Bar & Gaming in Alligator Pond, Manchester, where the winning ticket was bought, happily welcomed the attention this big win has brought to his week-old Izizzi lottery outlet.

The winner, who is a lover of 4-ball lottery games, happily commented, “I was playing these numbers for four months before I finally got a win. I was about to give up on them, but my wife encouraged me to keep at it. I originally decided to try my luck with Izizzi because I observed how big the money is. This is where the larger payout is. Money mi a defend.”

The happy couple was thoroughly overjoyed as they began to make plans for their winnings, while disclosing that they had a few immediate purchases in mind.

Williams, who was just as excited as his customer about the win, commented, “When the player came in to cash out his tickets, his hands were shaking. We were both in disbelief that he won that big. I am happy for him and grateful that it happened at my store because of the buzz it will create for my store and parish.”

CEO of Mahoe Gaming, Izizzi's parent company, Christopher Caldwell, celebrated the luck of the new 4PLAY millionaire.

“Players across Jamaica are enjoying life-changing experiences every day through 4Play and other Izizzi games. We are delighted that more people are discovering that the promised winnings are real and are playing the games to secure their win. We are contributing to the pockets of the winners, agents/retailers, and ultimately the Jamaican economy,” said Cadwell.

Offering a word of advice for other gamers looking to cash in, the winner stated, “Looking at the money and payout should be enough encouragement for players. With Izizzi, the winning is big and it is real.”