Manchester residents worried about increase in rape cases

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — There is deep concern over an alarming increase in reported cases of rape in this south-central parish.

Police statistics show a 200 per cent increase for the period January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 with 30 reported cases of rape, in comparison to 10 for the corresponding period in 2020.

Manchester's increase is in contrast to the 25 per cent reduction in the rape cases islandwide.

Among those expressing concern about the increase in rape cases is custos of Manchester Garfield Green, who told the Jamaica Observer recently that he is worried about the situation.

“Rape is absolutely unacceptable… The high levels of indiscipline, idleness and lack of respect for self and females can be the cause of this increase. Men must learn to see and treat females with honour, and regardless of one's situations, there can be no excuse for such heinous acts,” he said.

A woman who lives in Manchester told the Observer on Wednesday that she doesn't feel safe to know that there has been a drastic increase in the reported cases of rape.

“It nuh safe. Me nuh know how else to say it. It just nuh look safe,” she said. She added that rapists are hell bent on wreaking havoc in the society.

“You can tell them to stop it, but it is a mindset, if them make up dem mind to do it, only God alone can tell them to stop,” she said.

Another woman, who asked not to be named, said she is fearful for her daughter.

“I don't feel comfortable about it. I am afraid for even my daughter because when she is coming from work at certain hours, I caution her about taxis and when coming home after getting out the taxi. It should not be like this,” she said.

“A person is supposed to give consent, so when a man or a woman or anybody who rapes, it is not good… The increase means that there are predators out there doing it. They will kill you also,” she added.

Two men, who also asked not to be named, questioned whether the police were doing enough to capture rapists.

“It means the police not doing their job enough, because if so much rape a gwan and dem nah solve quickly then that mean seh rapists still out there a rape more people,” said a 52 year-old man.

The second man said he wouldn't blame the police for the increase in reported cases of rape.

“The people dem fi have more love to each other. You cyaah put it seh is the police not doing dem work!” said the 64-year-old man.

“It nuh sound good. Something is wrong. All of 200 per cent. No, no, cyaah mek you feel good with that…. Some people nuh have nuh heart these days. Life change and too much heartless people a walk around,” he added.

Green said women must be free to express themselves and live a life of freedom, without having to suffer sexual abuse.

He added that through the recently launched Manchester Beliefs, Values and Attitudes initiative people are being facilitated to bring forward attitudinal change and social revitalisation.

“I encourage rape victims to take bold moves to report rape crimes, and participate in the investigatory process. By doing this, these criminals [can] be brought to justice,” he said.

“Hopefully, through the Manchester Beliefs, Values and Attitudes, our people can develop better values and attitudes, and learn to show more love and respect,” he added.