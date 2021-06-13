PHOTOS: Manchester Tree-Planting Programme launched

PHOTOS: Manchester Tree-Planting Programme launchedSunday, June 13, 2021
Custos of Manchester Garfield Green (right) is assisted by an employee of the Forestry Department in planting a fruit tree at last Thursday's launch of the Manchester Tree Planting Programme at Percy Junor Hospital. Under the programme, 3,000 trees will be planted by the end of 2022 at homes, schools, churches, public spaces and hospitals in Manchester.
Custos of Manchester Garfield Green (third right) is joined by Custos of Clarendon William Shagoury (fourth right), Ministerof Industry, Investment and Commerce Audley Shaw (fifth left), chairman of the Southern Regional Health Authority Wayne Chen (fourth left), representatives of the Forestry Department and the Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica, at the launch of the Manchester Tree-Planting Programme at Percy Junor Hospital last Thursday.
