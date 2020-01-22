Manchester United in hot water with FA over altercation with referee

Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association following a team altercation with referee Craig Pawson during Sunday’s deafest against Liverpool. The FA has cited failure “to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion” as part of grounds for the sanction.

During the first half of the match, Virgil Van Dijk collided into Man U’s goalkeeper De Gea. Moments later, Robert Firmino scored in the 26th minute and a frustrated De Gea, joined by teammates, rushed over to Pawson and surrounded him. Firmino’s goal was later disallowed following VAR review of Van Dijk clash with the United goalkeeper.

According to FA regulations, Manchester United FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20(a). “It is alleged that the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of the Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on Sunday (19/1/20).”

According to the FA, Manchester United have until Thursday to respond to the charge.