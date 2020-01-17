Manchester United replace Ashley Young with Harry Maguire as team captain

Manchester United replace Ashley Young with Harry Maguire as team captainFriday, January 17, 2020
|
Harry Maguire has been appointed the new captain of Manchester United. The Red Devils’ manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the news on Friday (Jan 17) that the centre-back will replace Harry Young as United.
Young was named Manchester United’s last summer and held the post up until his recent transfer to Serie A team Inter Milan.
Solskjaer commented on both the departure of Young and his confidence in new captain Maguire. “He [Young] is 35 in the summer and if he gets a two-year contract somewhere it’s up to him to take that,” he said. “We weren’t ready to offer that. He’s been a good servant for the club, he’s been captain, he’s won trophies. But we’ve got players coming through.”
He said: “Harry has been wearing the captain’s armband and he will keep wearing it. He’s come in and been a leader in the group. I’ve been impressed by his leadership skills.”
