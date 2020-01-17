Manchester United replace Ashley Young with Harry Maguire as team captain

Harry Maguire has been appointed the new captain of Manchester United. The Red Devils’ manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the news on Friday (Jan 17) that the centre-back will replace Harry Young as United.

Young was named Manchester United’s last summer and held the post up until his recent transfer to Serie A team Inter Milan.

Solskjaer commented on both the departure of Young and his confidence in new captain Maguire. “He [Young] is 35 in the summer and if he gets a two-year contract somewhere it’s up to him to take that,” he said. “We weren’t ready to offer that. He’s been a good servant for the club, he’s been captain, he’s won trophies. But we’ve got players coming through.”

He said: “Harry has been wearing the captain’s armband and he will keep wearing it. He’s come in and been a leader in the group. I’ve been impressed by his leadership skills.”