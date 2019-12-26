Manchester United scores impressive 4-1 win against Newcastle

Manchester United scores impressive 4-1 win against NewcastleThursday, December 26, 2019
|
Manchester United secured their third win
in five matches with a domineering 4-1 display against Newcastle on Thursday,
December 26 at Old Trafford.
True to their unreliable, ambiguous form this season, the Red Devils handed Newcastle the lead in infancy of the game as Matty Longstaff lobbed home in the 17th minute.
Facing the risk of a humiliating Boxing Day defeat that would slump them further down the rankings in the English Premier League (EPL), the Manchester United outfit rallied and found their reprieve in the 24th when Anthony Martial scored.
The football was messy but entertaining as Manchester United showed its classed through Mason Greenwood, who penetrated the sleeping Newcastle defence in the 36th minute.
The lead was extended to 3-1 in the 41st minute when Marcus Rashford got in on the action; with Martial putting the game out of Newcastle’s reach with his second and United’s fourth in ten minutes later.
The win now keeps firmly in seventh place, with 28 points behind Liverpool, Leicester City, rivals Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Sheffield United.
