Manchester United scrambles to replace Rashford following injury

Manchester United scrambles to replace Rashford following injuryTuesday, January 21, 2020
|
Manchester United are scrambling to find a striker to replace Marcus Rashford. The 22-year-old suffered a double stress fracture in his back after coming on as a substitute in the FA Cup replay with the Wolves.
The Reds recruitment staff have been instructed to investigate all attacking options following Sunday’s news about Rashford’s state, which revealed that the player could be out until March. In the Striker’s absence, Anthony Martial started against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, but missed a great opportunity to equalize the game before being defeated 2-0.
Man U boss Solskjaer has suggested that the club will likely bring in a player on a short term contract. “It’s just an unfortunate situation we’re in,” he said. “It might be because the window is open, we might look at some short-term deals as well and that could take us through until the summer.”
He added: “We’re looking at numbers as well because we have had many injuries so if the right one is there, it’ll fit for us and we can buy and if there are loans available, it might be possible but I’ve got players here as well who are chomping at the bit.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy