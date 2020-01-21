Manchester United scrambles to replace Rashford following injury

Manchester United are scrambling to find a striker to replace Marcus Rashford. The 22-year-old suffered a double stress fracture in his back after coming on as a substitute in the FA Cup replay with the Wolves.

The Reds recruitment staff have been instructed to investigate all attacking options following Sunday’s news about Rashford’s state, which revealed that the player could be out until March. In the Striker’s absence, Anthony Martial started against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, but missed a great opportunity to equalize the game before being defeated 2-0.

Man U boss Solskjaer has suggested that the club will likely bring in a player on a short term contract. “It’s just an unfortunate situation we’re in,” he said. “It might be because the window is open, we might look at some short-term deals as well and that could take us through until the summer.”

He added: “We’re looking at numbers as well because we have had many injuries so if the right one is there, it’ll fit for us and we can buy and if there are loans available, it might be possible but I’ve got players here as well who are chomping at the bit.”