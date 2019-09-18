Manchester, William Knibb keep win record going in daCosta Cup

Manchester, William Knibb keep win record going in daCosta CupWednesday, September 18, 2019
|
Manchester High and William Knibb Memorial kept their perfect win records intact after securing victories in the rural area ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup schoolboy football competition on Tuesday (Sept 17).
Manchester kept their win streak alive by defeating deCarteret College 6-1, while William Knibb continued its winning run with a 1-0 defeat of Cedric Titus High.
Manchester, playing at home, were carried to victory through a brace from Dane Golding along with single strikes from Lamont Rochester, Omario Leslie, Jamar Bolt and Shaquille Campbell. It was the fourth victory for Manchester, as they took total control of Zone F, moving to 12 points.
Meanwhile, Christopher Daley scored his seventh goal of the season as William Knibb strengthened their position atop Zone C. They are now on nine points, which is four more than second-placed Herbert Morrison, who played to a 0-0 draw with Holland High.
On Wednesday, Seaforth High, Anchovy High, Ruseaâ€™s High, Frome Technical and Annotto Bay will also be looking to keep their perfect win record intact. Seaforth is going for their fourth straight win and the others hunting their third.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy