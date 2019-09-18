Manchester, William Knibb keep win record going in daCosta Cup

Manchester High and William Knibb Memorial kept their perfect win records intact after securing victories in the rural area ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup schoolboy football competition on Tuesday (Sept 17).

Manchester kept their win streak alive by defeating deCarteret College 6-1, while William Knibb continued its winning run with a 1-0 defeat of Cedric Titus High.

Manchester, playing at home, were carried to victory through a brace from Dane Golding along with single strikes from Lamont Rochester, Omario Leslie, Jamar Bolt and Shaquille Campbell. It was the fourth victory for Manchester, as they took total control of Zone F, moving to 12 points.

Meanwhile, Christopher Daley scored his seventh goal of the season as William Knibb strengthened their position atop Zone C. They are now on nine points, which is four more than second-placed Herbert Morrison, who played to a 0-0 draw with Holland High.

On Wednesday, Seaforth High, Anchovy High, Ruseaâ€™s High, Frome Technical and Annotto Bay will also be looking to keep their perfect win record intact. Seaforth is going for their fourth straight win and the others hunting their third.