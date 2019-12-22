Mandatory e-filing of individual income tax returns starts January

Mandatory e-filing of individual income tax returns starts JanuarySunday, December 22, 2019
|
As of January 2, persons filing individual income tax returns will be required to do so online.
The new requirement is as a result of Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) implementation of the next phase of its mandatory e-filing of taxes.
The TAJ says this should make it easier for taxpayers to fulfil their obligations.
The category of taxpayers required to file individual returns online are employees who have additional sources of income, and self-employed persons. Additionally, directors and pensioners who file an IT05 return to claim refunds will also be required to file returns online.
According to the TAJ, 42 per cent of individual income tax payers have already file their returns online.
