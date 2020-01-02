Mandatory hour of prayer for schools in Grenada on January 6

The Ministry of Education in Grenada has announced that a mandatory hour of prayer will be introduced on the first day of the new school term.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry said that on January 6 – the date set for all schools – the hour of prayer will occur during the mid-morning period.

“The theme for the activity is: ‘Teach Me to Pray and to Understand the Power of Prayer’. It is expected that all schools, within the State of Grenada, will be engaged in prayer, simultaneously, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (local time),” the Ministry said.

On the day of the activity, a Minister of Religion, or a suitably designated person, will be assigned to each school, to conduct the program.

New nutritional policy

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information will coordinate the activity with the schools and Ministers of Religion.

“As part of the activity, prayers will be offered up for all members of each school family and the education system as a whole. There will be time for reflection and meditation and for praise and worship,” the release said,

In addition to the hour of prayer, schools will put in place another adjustment – that of a new nutritional policy.

That policy bans the selling and consumption of soda and other sweet snacks on school compounds and school-based events.