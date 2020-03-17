Mandela Park in Half-Way Tree closed to the public

Mandela Park in Half-Way Tree closed to the publicTuesday, March 17, 2020
|
The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) advised this afternoon that the Mandela Park in Half-Way Tree St Andrew has been closed until further notice.
The NSWMA said this is in keeping with the government’s announced restrictions on gatherings in public spaces.
“The NSWMA continues to closely monitor the announcements of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and all stakeholders to ensure we have accurate and up-to-date information to make decisions in the best interest of our employees and the citizens of Jamaica,” the agency stated.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced a raft of measures Monday which, beginning on Wednesday, will affect public spaces and gatherings.
These include bars, markets, clubs, dancehalls, corner shops, and other spaces. Gatherings have been limited to 20 people. The Government says the measures are necessary in light of the public health emergency presented by the COVID-19/coronavirus in the island. Twelve cases were confirmed up to Monday.
