Mandeville again bursting at the seams from traffic congestion

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The long-standing problem of congestion in this south-central town has returned to the forefront following a two-year ease in traffic affiliated with schools, which have now fully resumed face-to-face learning.

Chairman of the Manchester Parish Development Committee (PDC) Anthony Freckleton said too many schools close to the town centre have proven to be a major source of congestion and could become dangerous, says Freckleton.

“When are we going to start the discussion for the possible relocation of Mandeville Primary and Junior High and Manchester High School?” he asked in an interview with the Jamaica Observer last week.

With Mandeville and its environs becoming more attractive for investors with the construction of the US$188-million May Pen to Williamsfield leg of Highway 2000, Freckleton says 15 acres of land close to the town centre would be ideal for commercial interests.

“It is going to increase the level of interest in our town and it is bursting at the seams already, so how are we going to accommodate it?” he asked.

Freckleton has long advocated for the relocation of the Mandeville Primary and Manchester High schools, which are located close to the town centre.

He said the primary school is not at an ideal location.

“It is in the middle of our commercial district. It is not conducive for education,” Freckleton said.

He suggested that both schools be relocated to a 500-acre State-owned property at Albion, adjacent to the May Day High School, about a mile south-east of Mandeville.

The highway project — which will reduce travel time between Kingston, Mandeville and points west — was originally scheduled for completion in October 2022, but has been extended to March 2023.

Freckleton also pointed to the $80-million Greater Mandeville Traffic Management System, which is expected to come on stream this year.

The project, which incorporates roads and intersections being widened and signalised, is expected to create a ring road around Mandeville.

“Yes, the traffic plan will make it a lot easier, manage properly for you to get around the town, but no civilised town anywhere in the world today cannot operate without a transport centre,” said Freckleton in reference to the need for a modern and spacious centre for taxis in the town.

He said similar to the years of anticipation and discussion for the new traffic management system, so too should there be focus on relocating the schools.

“I believe just as how we have waited for some time for the new traffic changes for Mandeville, it might take 15 years for all the relocation of the schools,” he said.

Mandeville being poised for rapid development and an already high demand for housing, Freckleton says the town needs to address its water crisis ahead of the completion of the highway project.

“While we plan for all of this there are some issues that we have to deal with,” he said.

“You are going to have a lot of residents currently in Kingston, who have to put up with two, three hour travel in the rush hours moving to Mandeville,” he added.

He alleged that the National Water Commission cannot account for 74 per cent of the water that is supplied from Gutters and Porus.

The Pepper well field, downslope at low altitude in St Elizabeth, is the main source of water for Mandeville, which is more than 2,000 feet above sea level, atop the Manchester Plateau.

Mandeville, and surrounding communities, have struggled with water shortages for decades, with town elders insisting over a period of many years that the problem has hindered growth.