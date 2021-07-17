Mandeville Rotary Club installs sixth female president

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Dental surgeon Dr Kimberly Freeman has been installed as president of the Rotary Club of Mandeville for 2021-2022.

She succeeded veteran educator Dr Garth Anderson.

Freeman is the daughter of Linval Freeman, past president of the Rotary Club of Kingston. She is the sixth woman to lead the 58 year-old Rotary Club of Mandeville.

The first time a female president led the Mandeville Rotary was when insurance advisor Marcelle Fenton took the position in 2003-2004. She served again during the 2015-2016 administration.

Pauline Channer, also an insurance advisor, was the president for the 2013- 2014 year, while Herbalife independent distributor Andria Gordon served from 2018 to 2019. Financier Karlene Kelly Reid served for 2019 to 2020.

At the installation ceremony, Freeman lauded Rotarians for their commitment in service to the community.

“A Rotarian is that member of the community family that sees a problem and doesn't hesitate to try and fulfill that need. After finding my Rotary family, three years ago, I quickly found out that many Rotarians in this club do not say no,” she said.

She highlighted projects which she said will be executed through proceeds from fund-raisers.

“A few of the projects planned include back-to-school treats, the delivering of water tanks to the May Day and Winston Jones high schools, handing over of [equipment] to Mandeville Regional Hospital, a diabetes health fair and the list goes on,” said Freeman.

“I would always hear about Rotary from my father. He would not miss a weekly meeting. I would come back with fun stories and projects that his club has done,” she added.

The 2021 – 2022 board of directors was also installed at the ceremony, held at the Golf View Hotel in Mandeville.

— Kasey Williams