Mango thief gets two years hard labour in Trinidad and Tobago

Mango thief gets two years hard labour in Trinidad and TobagoWednesday, May 26, 2021
|
A Trinidadian man has been sentenced to two years hard labour in prison for stealing mangoes.
Jairy Mohammed pleaded guilty to praedial larceny when he appeared before Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on Monday to answer the charge.
Reports are that Mohammed stole mangoes from a resident of Coconut Drive, San Fernando on two seperate occasions, May 22, and 19.
PC Andy Smith of the San Fernando Police Station conducted enquiries and arrested the suspect.
Police searched the home of the suspect and found 118 Graham mangoes.
The mangoes were seized and Mohammed was arrested.
Police returned the mangoes to the owner.
According to Daily Express, Mohammed has a history of crime. Records show that he has 25 previous convictions. These included possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, indecent assault, and malicious wounding.
For these previous offences Mohammed was imposed fines.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy