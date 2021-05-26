Mango thief gets two years hard labour in Trinidad and Tobago

A Trinidadian man has been sentenced to two years hard labour in prison for stealing mangoes.

Jairy Mohammed pleaded guilty to praedial larceny when he appeared before Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on Monday to answer the charge.

Reports are that Mohammed stole mangoes from a resident of Coconut Drive, San Fernando on two seperate occasions, May 22, and 19.

PC Andy Smith of the San Fernando Police Station conducted enquiries and arrested the suspect.

Police searched the home of the suspect and found 118 Graham mangoes.

The mangoes were seized and Mohammed was arrested.

Police returned the mangoes to the owner.

According to Daily Express, Mohammed has a history of crime. Records show that he has 25 previous convictions. These included possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, indecent assault, and malicious wounding.

For these previous offences Mohammed was imposed fines.