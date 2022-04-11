Manhunt on for Beverly Shooter

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Police have launched a manhunt for a man who they believe shot and killed 28-year-old Kimarley Bryan in Beverly District near Mile Gully on April 3.

“Several operations have been carried out in search of the shooter. We have not been able to capture him as yet,” said head of the Manchester police, Superintendent Lloyd Darby.

Bryan had just shared Sunday dinner for himself and two of his relatives when a gunman walked up and shot him in his face.

A report from the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit said about 7:25 pm, Bryan was at his sister's shop when a gunman entered, ordered an item and exited.

The police said shortly after, explosions were heard and Bryan was seen suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A relative, who asked not to be named, believes that Bryan's killing was in relation to an argument at a party in the neighbouring community of Evergreen.

“Him did have an argument with a guy in Evergreen on Saturday night at a dance,” the relative said.

Bryan was reportedly performing stunts with his car when the man allegedly threatened to kill him.

Superintendent Darby said the man who is accused of making the threat was taken into custody.

Speaking at the Manchester Chamber of Commerce's town hall meeting at the Manchester Golf Club last Thursday, Darby listed a person of interest in the matter.

He said Manchester has recorded an increase in murders, with 13 people being killed since the start of this year in comparison to eight for the corresponding period last year.

He said the police have a clear-up rate of 46 per cent in relation to murders.“We have cleared four of the murders that have occurred this year, with an additional two for last year,” he said.

“There are at least three other murders that we are close to also solving,” he added.

He said the motives for the murders committed in Manchester vary.

“We don't have a gang problem in our parish. We have, however, groups that are involved in illegal activities — scamming, robberies — and sometimes there are conflicts between how the spoils are shared, and we have had some incidents of murder emanating from that kind of conflict,” he explained.

— Kasey Williams