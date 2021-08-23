Manny Pacquiao loses to Yordenis Ugas, admits he may have overtrained

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao lost his fight against Yordenis Ugas on Saturday, August 21.

In a post-fight conference uploaded by FightHype.com’s YouTube channel, Pacquiao admits that his signature speed was hampered due to severe cramping in his legs.

When asked about the source of this setback, Pacquaio had this to say, “I think too much hard work, training. I ran in the mountains and also did 32 rounds every day. I don’t know. [I am] also not young anymore,”

The boxer admitted it may be a combination of things that led to his downfall, but did not want to make any excuses, and accepted Ugas’ victory. Pacquiao however believes that in the past, he would have been able to give a better performance against Ugas’ defensive strategy.

“I have seen his style before, and I had my plans in the ring… and I’m not saying it as an excuse, but my two legs are cramping and I cannot move,” said Pacquaio, the only 8 division champion in the history of the sport. “In the early days, I could easily move, and outbox him, but this time around, my two legs are tight and hurting. As early as the second round to the twelfth round.”

Pacquaio added that whatever held him back in the ring is simply a part of the sport, noting that Ugas’ victory is well deserved.

“That’s just boxing. I’ve done a lot in boxing, and I am happy that we are safe,” he said.

Manny Pacquiao was originally set to face welterweight champion, Errol Spence JR on August 21. Spence however had dropped out of their fight due to retinal injury, after which Yordenis Ugas stepped up to challenge the legendary “Pacman”.

Their fight lasted 12 rounds, with the Cuban boxer, Ugas, winning by unanimous decision.