Manny Pacquiao to run for President of Philippines

Boxing star Manny Pacquiao has announced that he will be running for the Philippine presidency in 2022. This follows Pacquiao’s recent nomination by the PDP-Laban Party, a move rationalized by the sentiment that the “Filipino people are waiting for a change of government”.

Pacquiao’s potential presidency has been met with mixed feelings from the Filipino public, to put it lightly. While the boxer suffers in the [political] popularity polls he remains steadfast in his mission to “end government corruption”.

“I am a fighter and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring. We need government to serve our people with integrity, compassion, and transparency,” he said in his speech on September 19.

Pacquiao is the president of the PDP-Laban faction. His stance against corruption is in opposition to Rodrigo Duterte, who is now vice president of another faction within the same party. Duterte is known for his brutal crackdown on illegal drugs in the country which has reportedly resulted in thousands of deaths.

Pacquiao himself has accused Duterte of increasing corruption in the Philippines. However, the iconic boxer has yet to win the confidence of the Filipino people as is evident across social media.

Fight Hub TV posted Pacquiao’s address to the public and was met with numerous “RIP Philippines” comments.

Other users better articulated their thoughts on his potential presidency saying, “We respect you as a boxer and as a man that has helped a lot of people but please sir Manny! Better not to run for president,” they said.

“And that’s how he’ll become a villain in the Philippines. Presidents in third world countries always exit through the back door,” added another.