Many Jamaicans not convinced about the need to make a Will

Many Jamaicans not convinced about the need to make a WillMonday, April 26, 2021
“Ramesses”, 40-year-old vendor: “If you make a will, then you prepare to die. Young man like me must make a will? I do not have enough things either. Mostly people who are about to die make wills, especially those who are rich and do not want their children to fight over their legacy.”
Milton Walford, 52-year-old vendor: “No me nuh have the intention fi dead. Any time me filled with the Holy Ghost me write it cause if me dead now, I'm going to hell,” he said.
“Babyman”, vendor: “Me nuh need fi write no will. Bwoy, the way corona mash me up, me nuh have no assets. The only things I have are these slippers.”
Lucan Davison, vendor: “I am not writing up any. When you write a will, it's as if you are signing to die. I will do it another time.”
Roxine Powell, a 36-year-old shopper: “I wrote a will before the pandemic. But since the pandemic people have changed, so I'm planning to adjust it. They don't even call to check if I am doing okay.”
“Osbourne”, 50-year-old: “No, I do not feel like I am going to die. You only write that when you are going to die. I do not think I have to make any, people only do that when they feel sick and are about to die.”
Onelia Nelson, 35-year-old shopper: “No I don't have anything to put in a will. I would have done so, if I had assets because having it helps to eliminate confusion, where you have arguments between family members. That is the biggest issue.”
Serene Lindsay, 36: “I would [make a will]. You have to make the necessary preparations, so that nobody will fight over anything.”
Christopher Swaby, 47: “Maybe I will do it later on, just not for now.”
Kadeen Harris, 41: “I haven't thought about a will since COVID-19 came about. However, I think it would be good to do since I have kids and I have to think about their future. I would definitely do it. You could contract the virus and not know if you have any other underlying illnesses. So, I would leave a good inheritance behind, to alleviate the issue of family members coming to take what is not theirs.”
