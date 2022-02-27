March on in support of Cuba

THE Jamaica Cuban Friendship Association (JCFA) will hold a Motorcade Solidarity Caravan this morning to show support for Cuba and its struggles amidst the blockade imposed by the United States over 60 years ago.

Members of the group will meet at Emancipation Park at 10 o'clock and will drive along a designated route with Cuban and Jamaican flags and posters.

The purpose of the caravan, according to the organisers, is to bring the matter to the attention of the Jamaican people and demand the lifting of the economic blockade imposed by the USA on the Cuban people.

The United Nations General Assembly has continuously voted every year since 1992 to end the blockade.

For this year, solidarity movements across the world are being asked to demonstrate their support for the lifting of the economic blockade publicly.

Consequently, the JCFA says it considers the motorcade as an appropriate means of demonstrating support for the demands of the Cuban people to lift what it called “this brutal economic blockade”.