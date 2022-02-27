March on in support of Cuba

March on in support of CubaSunday, February 27, 2022
|
THE Jamaica Cuban Friendship Association (JCFA) will hold a Motorcade Solidarity Caravan this morning to show support for Cuba and its struggles amidst the blockade imposed by the United States over 60 years ago.
Members of the group will meet at Emancipation Park at 10 o'clock and will drive along a designated route with Cuban and Jamaican flags and posters.
The purpose of the caravan, according to the organisers, is to bring the matter to the attention of the Jamaican people and demand the lifting of the economic blockade imposed by the USA on the Cuban people.
The United Nations General Assembly has continuously voted every year since 1992 to end the blockade.
For this year, solidarity movements across the world are being asked to demonstrate their support for the lifting of the economic blockade publicly.
Consequently, the JCFA says it considers the motorcade as an appropriate means of demonstrating support for the demands of the Cuban people to lift what it called “this brutal economic blockade”.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy