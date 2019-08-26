Mariah Carey offered £9M to be face of snack brand

Mariah Carey has reportedly been offered £9 million to become the new face of Walkers Crisps.

The We Belong Together hitmaker is being eyed by the brand to take over from the Spice Girls as the face of the savoury snacks, and the US megastar is said to have been offered more money than all five members – Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C and Victoria Beckham – of the Wannabe group.

Walkers want to film a “festive” advert with Mariah featuring her hit single All I Want For Christmas.

An insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Having the Spice Girls on board was a real coup for Walkers in terms of names they’d be able to work with in the future.

“They approached Mariah earlier this year, and it’s all going through now. Her people have the contract and are just signing off the details, including what Mariah will and won’t do for the brand. As part of the campaign, her face is going to appear on 50 million packets of crisps.

“Walkers are hoping to tie in Mariah’s involvement with their big advertising campaign during the festive season, which they think could work really well with her hit All I Want For Christmas.”