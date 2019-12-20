Marijuana to be decriminalised in Trinidad next week

Marijuana to be decriminalised in Trinidad next weekFriday, December 20, 2019
Trinidadians are getting an early Christmas gift from Prime Minister Keith Rowley. On Monday, December 23, his administration will be decriminalising small amount of marijuana.
Once decriminalised, persons will be allowed to be in possession of 30 grammes or under of marijuana.
They will also be able to grow up to four marijuana plants at their home.
Prime Minister Rowley made the announcement on Thursday. He said President Paula Mae Weeks will make the proclamation to the bill that was passed in both the House of Representatives and the Senate earlier this month.
However, until Weekes adds her signature, possession of the drug remains illegal.
“Once it is proclaimed a new State will exist and that will allow us to do a number of things including persons who are incarcerated for the minimum quantities, to be released and persons who have to get their records expunged, there is a process,” he said
