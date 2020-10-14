Mark Golding is confident of victory come November

People’s National Party (PNP) leadership candidate, Mark Golding said he is sure of a victory on November seven. Golding says his confidence comes from the response he’s been receiving from party delegates who have the responsibility to choose the new leader.

“Based on response that I have been getting from the delegates I have been meeting with, I am pretty confident actually that we are going to do very well,” he said.

Golding was speaking to journalists at the PNP’s headquarters on Tuesday (October 13). Himself and fellow candidate, Lisa Hanna signed a code of conduct to ensure a fair a clean election.

Golding said he’s been having regular meetings with party delegates where he focuses on his strengths.

Revive the PNP

“In the meetings I have been having with delegates, I have emphasised what I bring to the table. I haven’t really focused on the other candidate. I leave that assessment to others,” said Golding.

In the September 3 General Election, the St Andrew Southern Member of Parliament managed to increase his majority in that constituency. Scoring 7881 votes to the Jamaica Labour Party’s Victor Hyde- 1094 votes.

Meanwhile his opponent, Lisa Hanna barely retained her South East St Ann constituency with only 32 votes more than her challenger-Delroy Granston.

Golding said his wide-margin win works in his favour. As well as his experience as a legislator, and his success as a corporate lawyer and businessman.

As a result, he believes he can revive and lead the PNP.

“I think it is a common refrain at this time because we realise that coming out of the last election we are at a very low place in our history and that we have to revive our fortunes and we can’t do that unless we unite, come together and rally around a common purpose,” he said.