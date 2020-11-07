Mark Golding is the new PNP president

Mark Golding is the new PNP presidentSaturday, November 07, 2020
|
Mark Golding was elected president of the People’s National Party (PNP) today, November 7, beating Lisa Hanna in a close race.
Golding received 1,740 votes to 1,444 for Lisa Hanna.
Thousands of PNP delegates braved the rain to go to polls across the island to select their new leader. Voting began at 10 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m. It was being overseen by the Electoral Office of Jamaica.
The leadership race between Hanna and Golding followed the PNP’s general election loss to the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) on September 3.
Hanna and Golding decided to put themselves forward as candidates following Dr Peter Phillips’ decision to step down as leader.
For weeks, both Hanna and Golding campaigned and spoke to delegates, hoping to secure their votes on the big day.
