Mark Golding sworn in as Jamaica’s Opposition leader

Today, Mark Golding was sworn in as Jamaica’s Leader of the Opposition after becoming president of the People’s National Party last weekend.

Golding was presented with the Instrument of Appointment by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen at King’s House earlier today.

He assumes the role following the resignation of Peter Phillips, who announced he would step down as leader of the party following its disastrous loss at the September 3 General Election.

Golding defeated challenger Lisa Hanna by almost 300 votes to take over the party’s leadership after an internal election on Saturday.

Hanna was absent from the swearing in ceremony citing doctor’s orders to rest due to severe chest cold and sinus complications, she said in a statement.

Hanna added that she reached out to Golding to inform him of her health condition and extend her best wishes after receiving an invitation to attend.