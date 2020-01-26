Mark X driver wanted in connection with fatal crash in St. James

Police on Saturday (Jan 25.) appealed to the driver of a Toyota Mark X to turn himself in to the authorities, following a fatal collision on Barnett Street in St. James.

Reports are that at around 3:00a.m., the driver of the Mark X was travelling along the roadway when he allegedly lost control of the motor vehicle and crashed into a building.

One of the four occupants of the vehicle, 27-year-old Javion Peterkin of McCatty Street in the parish died on the spot; while the others were transported to hospital.

Two of them are said to be in serious condition.

Police say that while investigators will continue to follow leads, they are appealing to the driver of the motor vehicle to, “do the right thing and turn himself in to the police”.

The police also appealed to persons who may have further information on the incident to contact them.