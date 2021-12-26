Market vendor Scarlett happy with how her children spent Christmas

She wasn't rich or financially equipped to buy her five children grand, flashy toys and gifts at Christmastime. But she ensured that whatever gifts they got, no matter how small, their value superseded size or cost.

Today, 67-year-old market vendor Salome Scarlett finds great joy in the fact that, even without a fortune, her children still greeted every Christmas morning with bright smiles and contented hearts. Scarlett told the Jamaica Observer that the adage “It's the thought that counts” was important to her family during the festive season, and still is.

“I have three boys and two girls. I didn't have it that much to give them at Christmas when they were small, but I told them that, 'If I give you a little toy, it is yours. Don't go and trouble the next children's own. Just be satisfied with what I have given you today.' And they heard me. And now they try to grow their children that way,” Scarlett recalled.

She was quite a stern mother, too, when the need arise. She told the Observer that her strictness also contributed to how her children viewed life.

“When I was growing up, we were Adventist. So, when I became a woman, I changed over to the New Testament Church of God, and I always ensured that my children go every Sunday to Sunday school. I can remember one Sunday I sent the boys to Sunday school, and they were out on the common playing cricket,” she said.

Scarlett wasn't going to let that slide — she hit the wicket and ended the match.

“I asked somebody to catch one and I did give it to him,” she said, laughing. “I then bring him to Sunday school and tell him that I send him to Sunday school and not to go play with ball. Today, my two girls are Christians. They are in their church. The boys, I am not saying they are wrongdoers or that they will go around and make trouble, but they are not in church.”

She reminisced on her younger years, way before she had children... all the way back to her very humble beginnings.

Scarlett said, “Christmas morning we would get our little piece of potato pudding and our cup of chocolate or bissy tea with our coconut juice. Further down in the day we run up and down until we get our dinner.”

And, without a doubt, she said, Christmas back then was far more enjoyable.

“When I was younger, Christmas was more exciting because we always look forward to mommy buying a new dress for us and, actually, everyday we would go to the hanging press and look at it, and we would ask, 'Mommy, when is Christmas?' because we want to put the dress on.

“We had more enjoyment than now. It was more pleasant. We never had to rush and fight against each other for anything. Whatsoever our parents gave us, we were just satisfied and comfortable. Right now, it's only pure robbery and violence. Now couldn't compare with when I was growing up. It was far better than now. But I am still giving God thanks that I am alive today.”

Her parents were also strict. While other children ran around late Christmas night, sometimes over into Boxing Day, she would have to be inside.

“I wasn't allowed to go out at nights. In the day, we could run around and play but from it touch six o' clock, I couldn't stay out late. That was my mother's rule.”