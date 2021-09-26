Marks urges labour ministers to cooperate for regional economic recovery

WASHINGTON DC, USA – Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, wants better cooperation among ministers of labour in the region to achieve productive employment and economic recovery.

Marks, who is also chair of the Organization of American States (OAS) Inter-American Council for Integral Development and Jamaica's permanent representative to the OAS, was addressing the closing ceremony of the 21st Inter-American Conference of Ministers of Labor (IACML) at the OAS headquarters in Washington, DC, yesterday.

She urged the ministers to embrace the Declaration of Buenos Aires, which has been adopted by the conference “as our clarion call to urgent action”.

Among the salient points adopted by the labour ministers around the region include:

(a) a commitment to redouble efforts to promote both employment and business recovery and to fight informality, poverty, and inequality in all its dimensions;

(b) an undertaking “to redouble our efforts for an inclusive, sustainable, and resilient recovery, the promotion of enabling environments for entrepreneurship, and the creation and development of sustainable enterprises, providing special attention to the promotion of micro and small enterprises, cooperatives, and social economy enterprises;

(c) a resolve “to deepen regional cooperation and coordination among ministries of labour, the actors of the world of work, and civil society organisations to answer the challenges brought about by the crisis and achieve recovery with full and productive employment and decent work for all”;

(d) a determination “to place special emphasis on promoting policies that aim to achieve gender equality through women's labour force participation, achieving non-discrimination and the elimination of violence and harassment”;

(d) and a commitment to focus on promoting co-responsibility and an equitable and fair distribution of household tasks and on developing and formalising the care economy, as we work to achieve pay equity and promote equal opportunities in all labor spheres.

The ambassador told the labour ministers and heads of delegations of OAS member states that these commitments were specific and could truly be game changers for our region if they are converted into concrete action.

She said these objectives were “beyond the capacity of any one country, entity, or organisation acting alone and therefore re-emphasises the need for cooperation, collaboration, partnerships, and the combined efforts of the multisectoral actors”.

“I am deeply encouraged by the recurring call of ministers for joint responses not only to the crisis, but for improving the lives and livelihoods of the workers of our region. Encouraging, too, was witnessing for the first time the social dialogue within the context of the ministerial with workers and employers at the table. These my dear friends are reassuring signs that state our Inter-American Conference of Labor is strong,” Ambassador Marks declared.