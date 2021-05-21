Martin Manley quitting track and field

Jamaica’s Youth Olympic 400m gold medalist, Martin Manley is retiring from track and field.

In an emotional post on his social media platforms, the former St Jago High school athlete said recurring injuries have forced him to make this decision.

“With much sadness, but without regret, I realize that due to reoccuring injuries, I am no longer able to train and perform at the level track and field demands.I say this with a very heavy heart; I am retiring from Track and Field. This decision was very tough, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, I believe it is the right action to take at this time in my life,” he said.

And has he comes to terms with his decision, Manley reflected with pride at getting the honour to represent his country.

“Today is a difficult day for me, but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude. Representing my country, Jamaica has been a tremendous honour. During my nine years as a Track and Field athlete, I’ve always pursued success while preparing and training with the highest standards of competition, perseverance, and passion,” he said.

He added; “I cherished every moment of my track and field career, and it has been such a blessing to represent my country. I anxiously look forward to the next chapter of my life, but this time with the sole focus of developing a new career path.”